Jimmy Holland
Scotland - After a long battle against illnesses, Jimmy Ray Holland, 61, died on November 2, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Owens and Brumley in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Lake Creek Cemetery in Archer County.
Jimmy was born November 11, 1957 in Tyler, Texas to Peggy Jo Brown, Jimmy was raised by her and step fathers Carroll Sparks, and Buddy Ray Brown, all predeceased.
Jimmy enjoyed his work as a mechanic and truck driver for many years until his disability in 2007, along with his time volunteering for the Scotland Volunteer Fire Department. He passionately enjoyed working with his hands on motors and car projects, camping, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.
He leaves behind the love of his life, Rose Marie Holland, wife of 40 years, with whom he has lived with in Scotland since 1992; his only son and greatest pride, Chad Ray Holland, currently living in Austin, Texas and his companion, Torie Feldman; sister, Cindy Wilkerson and her husband Eddie Wilkerson of Little Rock, AK; step-Brothers Scotty Sparks and his wife Julianna Sparks of Flint, TX, Tommy Sparks and wife Beth Sparks of Euless, TX, and Scott Brown of Livingston, TX; step-Sisters Jan Robran of Chandler, TX, Susan Meadows of Livingston, TX, Billie Weatheread and husband Donny Weatheread in Caddo Mills, TX, Carrol Houllis and her husband Curt Houllis of Sherman, TX, and Diana Sparks Bowman and Dave Bowman of Celina, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Jimmy Ray Holland will always be remembered for his devotion to his family and his sense of humor.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019