Jimmy Jay Willis



Holliday - Jimmy Jay Willis, age 78, of Holliday, Texas passed away Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020, in Hospice of Wichita Falls surrounded by his family.



Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Holliday Cemetery with Paul Meyenburg, Pastor of First United Methodist Church of Holliday, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



Jimmy was born November 20, 1941 in Holliday, Texas to Charley and Lillian Willis and was a lifelong resident of Holliday.



He married the love of his life, Linda Lear on May 2, 1964 in Mexico.



Jimmy loved his family, friends and his dogs. He was the County Commissioner for Precinct 1 from 1972-1974 where at that time he was the youngest commissioner. He also served on the Holliday City Council from 1978 until 1984. He owned and operated Jimmy Willis Motor Grade Services since 1976.



Survivors include his wife of fifty-six years, Linda of Holliday; son, Kevin Kunkel and wife, Mollie of Holliday; granddaughter, Leslie and husband, Dr. Adam Hertel of Seymour; grandson, Landon Kunkel and wife, Jordan of Holliday; four great-grandchildren, Kryslyn, Brooklynn and Avery Hertel of Seymour, and Charley Kunkel of Holliday.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in honor of Jimmy to Hospice of Wichita Falls or Palliative Care of North Texas, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.



The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Healing Hands and the nurses and doctors of Hospice of Wichita Falls for the love and care shown to their family.









