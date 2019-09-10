Services
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
Jimmy Staats Obituary
Jimmy Staats

Bellevue - Jimmy Ray Staats, 84, of Bellevue, TX passed away on Sunday, Sept 8, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Deercreek, TX Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Jimmy was born October 6, 1934 in Deercreek, Texas to Nolan and Ruth (Watson) Staats. He married Mary Ella Tyner on June 5, 1970 in Fort Worth, TX and was a member of the Park Temple Baptist Church of Fort Worth, TX. He was a retired Transportation Supervisor for the Fort Worth Transportation Department.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and one brother, Delbert Staats.

Survivors include his two daughters, Santha White of California and Deborah Troupe of Bellevue, TX; four sons, William Ray Staats and wife Cheryl of Arlington, TX, Jimmy Ray Staats, Jr and wife Shelly of Arlington, TX, Lloyd Ray Staats and wife Jeanene of Midlothian, TX and Michael Metts and wife Gloria of Bridgeport, TX; numerous grand, great grand and great great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Deercreek Cemetery Association, 812 Armstrong Rd., Henrietta, TX 76365.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at www.davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 10, 2019
