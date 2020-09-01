1/1
Jimmy Wyatt
Electra - Jimmy Carol Wyatt, 83, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Rochester Cemetery in Rochester, Texas with Mr. Jack Hayley officiating. Services are under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas.

Jim was born October 20, 1936 in Tuxedo, Texas to J.T. and Virinda (Foster) Wyatt. He married Sue Burleson on June 29, 1957 in Rochester, Texas. Jim was the owner of Wyatt Tank Trucks in Electra, Texas and later retired from the North Texas State Hospital. Jim was a former foster parent for Wichita County, Texas.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Stephanie; son, Jimmy; and brother, Ronnie.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Sue Wyatt of Electra, Texas; sons, D.J. and Jay; daughters, Kimberly and Ashley; and seven grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to The Help House in Electra, Texas. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
