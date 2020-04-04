|
|
Jo Ann Breegle Chitwood
Wichita Falls - Jo Ann Breegle Chitwood was born October 3, 1949, in Wichita Falls, Texas, and went home to her LORD and Savior on April 3, 2020, at 70 years of age. Preceded in death by parents Mel and June Breegle, she is survived by husband, Lynn Dale Chitwood.
Jo Ann attended Old High where she was on debate team and graduated from Midwestern State University with a teaching degree in December of 1971. She married the love of her life, Dale Chitwood, on December 26, 1971, and celebrated their 48th anniversary last year.
Jo Ann taught at Huey Elementary and Denton State School before becoming a fulltime mom and pioneer in home education. In her second career, Jo Ann used her creativity and photography talents to assist real estate agent, Claudette Burleson. Her favorite pastimes were reading, especially biographies, gardening, antiquing and caring for animals. She was an avid advocate for conservatism.
Jo Ann is mother to three children, Jenny Lynn Jackson, wife of David Jackson of Long Island, New York, Christopher Dale Chitwood of Houston and Kevin Allen Chitwood of Dallas. Jo Ann and Dale have 2 granddaughters, McKenna Chitwood of Abilene and Lauren Jackson of Long Island. She is one of the 4 "Breegle Kids" and survived by brother Danny Breegle and his wife Janelle of Wichita Falls, sister Phyllis Nall and her husband Corky of Atlanta, and sister Cindy Gilbert and her husband Don of Wichita Falls. Jo Ann is the beloved aunt of 12 nieces and nephews and dear cousin to many on the Breegle and Lange sides of the family.
Jo Ann attended Grace Church in Wichita Falls since she was a teenager. She was blessed to be taught the Word of God by pastors Dale Yonce, Tim Temple, Tom Rodgers and Reggie Coe, and remained active in the Grace Church family that she loved throughout the rest of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to Hospice of Wichita Falls. A private burial will be held at Crestview Cemetery on Monday, April 7th, under the direction of Lunn's Funeral home and officiated by Reggie Coe. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date this year.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020