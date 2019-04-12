|
|
Jo Ann (Tackitt) Maddox Graves
Knox City - Jo Ann (Tackitt) Maddox Graves, 86, of Knox City, TX, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 4:00p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, with Mr. Mark Brockett officiating. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019, at Smith Family Funeral Home, 210 Ave A., Knox City, TX.
Jo Ann was born August 18, 1932 in Knox Co., TX, to Lena Mae (Stone) and Andrew Chester Tackitt. She married Jack Maddox on July 7,1951. Jo Ann loved the Lord and her heart's desire was to serve Him. She and husband Jack, which was a pastor, ministered to people in Connecticut, Indiana, Utah, Oregon, as well as Texas. After Jack passed away, Jo Ann married Hilary B. Graves, who was also a pastor. Together they did mission work in Vermont and they were used by the Lord to start 3 churches while they served there.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Jack Maddox and Hilary Graves; daughter, Jackie Shoyer; and step-daughter, Tori Hicks. Jo Ann is survived by her son, James Maddox and wife Melanie of Hewitt, TX; step-son, Ben Graves and wife Amanda of San Antonio, TX; step-daughter, Phoi McGuire and husband Steve of Haskell, TX; son-in-law, Carl Shoyer and wife Judy of Lubbock, TX; brother, Merle Tackitt and wife Ann of Granbury, TX; 6 granddaughters; 2 grandsons; 10 (almost 11) great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jo Ann's name to the Cross Country Emmaus Community: PO Box 383, Graham TX 76450
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 12, 2019