Jo Ann Morris
Jo Ann Morris

Iowa Park - Jo Ann Alexander Morris, 82, went to be with her Heavenly father on August 10, 2020. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Dutton Funeral Home. The scheduled service is set for 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Dutton Funeral Home with Darlene Carnley, a close family friend, officiating.

Jo Ann was born on November 27, 1937 to Lloyd David and Ava Lee Alexander of Wichita Falls, TX. Jo Ann married Ronnie Morris on September 14, 1965 in Wichita Falls, TX. The couple shared four children; one son and three daughters who would come to know her famous quote "because I said so," quite well.

Some of the best memories shared with her daughters include going shopping in downtown Wichita Falls on Saturdays. Jo Ann loved to shop. She also enjoyed quilting, yardwork, and sewing. She was an excellent seamstress who taught herself the art of sewing as a teenager. Jo Ann put in 35 years as a Medicare Coordinator and Switchboard Operator at United Regional Healthcare System before her retirement in 2010.

Jo Ann enjoyed a life well lived and she loved fiercely and unconditionally those that were close to her.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd David and Ava Lee Alexander; husband, Ronnie Morris; two brothers, "Rusty" Lloyd Elmer Alexander and David Leon Alexander; sister, Juanita "Quincy" Kay O' Roark, and her Big Mama & Papa, Hugh Blakney and Pearlie Minerva Blakney.

She was survived by one son, Kenneth David Duckett; two daughters, Jo Lynn Miller and Maxie Chestnut Britt; one step-daughter, Rhonda Peyson and eight grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, if preferred, the family has requested memorials to any of the following: Hospice of Wichita Falls, TX, Alzheimer's Association, or to the American Diabetes Association.






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
