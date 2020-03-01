|
|
Jo Favor Baldon
Wichita Falls - Jo Favor Baldon passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born August 20, 1929 in Knox city, Texas, the daughter of the late William Vance Favor, Sr. and Robye Elizabeth (Condron) Favor. She was a graduate of Quanah High School class of '46 and attended Texas Christian University. On February 12, 1949, she married Earl A. Baldon in Quanah, Texas.
A private family burial will be held in Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Mr. Wayne Hollinshead, former pastor of First Christian Church in Quanah, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Jo was an avid reader and gourmet cook. When she wasn't in the living room reading, she was in the kitchen creating a fabulous meal. She belonged to numerous book clubs, bible studies and was a member of Geologist Land Wives. Her most passionate work was as a volunteer at Wichita Falls General Hospital and later at the Cancer Treatment Center. As a member of the Hospital Auxiliary, she served in many capacities. Jo was very proud of the hours and years she contributed.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Sara Elizabeth Shelton on November 9, 2019; and her brother and sister-in-law, Ret. Lt. Col WV Favor, Jr and Ruby Favor.
She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Earl Baldon of Wichita Falls; her sister, Ann Favor Harris of Greenville, South Carolina; her daughter, Gail Phillips (Mario); son-in-law, Steve Shelton all of Wichita Falls; daughter, Hope Heaton (Evans) of Snyder; six grandchildren, Allison Slocum (Gary), Adrien Gearhart, Justin Gearhart (Brandy), Ryan Gearhart, Mandy Paquin (Chris), and Joshua Heaton (Jenny); and eleven great-grandchildren.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to a in honor of Jo.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020