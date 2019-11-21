Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church in Henrietta
Henrietta, TX
Jo Lee


1926 - 2019
Jo Lee Obituary
Jo Lee

Henrieta - Jo Lee, 93, formerly of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Henrietta, Texas with Rev. Randy Osborn, officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Jo was born on May 2, 1926 in Hilton, Oklahoma to Wallace and Lilly (Bailey) Vanderburg. She married Harold Lee on April 18, 1943 in Houston, Texas and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Henrietta. Jo was a homemaker.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents and husband Harold.

Survivors include her daughter, Carol Russell of Lewisville, Texas; son, Steven Lee and wife Neva of Rowlett, Texas; grandsons, Joel Russell, Kyle Lee and wife Rhonda, Jory Russell and Aron Lee and wife Carlie; great grandchildren, Moira, Thomas, Aria, Keaston; sister, Jessie Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other family members.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Henrietta at PO Box 544, Henrietta, Texas 76365.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
