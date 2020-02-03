Services
Aulds Funeral Home - Electra - Electra
420 N Waggoner
Electra, TX 76360
940-495-4433
Jo Southerland
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
Electra, TX
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Electra
1929 - 2020
Jo Southerland Obituary
Jo Southerland

Electra - Jo Southerland, age 90, of Electra, Texas passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, in the Electra Memorial Hospital.

A Celebration of Jo's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Electra with Ryan Vanderland, Pastor of the First Baptist Church, and Charles Nichols, Pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church in Alvord, officiating. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

Jo was born February 15, 1929 in Longstreet, Louisiana to the late Carl Jackson Hanson and Zettie Dunham Hanson. She graduated from Electra High School in 1948.

Jo married John Logan Southerland on January 25, 1950 in Electra. He preceded her in death on November 14, 2008.

She was employed at the Electra Telephone Company for six years. Then she raised her children and delivered the Wichita Falls Times and Record News for twenty-nine years. She also sold Avon.

Jo was a member of Bible Baptist Church. She had served a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, and room mother for her children's classes. She made costumes for school plays. Jo was an avid puzzle enthusiast.

Survivors include three daughters, Joyce Light and husband, William of Electra, Janice Williams and husband, Greg of Rogers, Arkansas, and Jannette Southerland of Electra; one son, Jerry Lyn Southerland and wife, Cheryl of Electra; daughter-in-law, Ginger Southerland of Electra; her twin sister, Jean Thompson of Texarkana, Texas; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Glen Southerland on June 16, 2015 and two brothers, Jack and Wilkins Hanson.

The family suggests memorials to the Electra Volunteer Fire Department, 111 East Cleveland, Electra, Texas 76360.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
