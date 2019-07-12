Services
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
(940) 592-4151
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park
Joan Robinson Obituary
Joan Robinson

Iowa Park - Joan Robinson, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Azle, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park with Pastor Jeff Pehl and Rev. Don Pelikan officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

Joan, an Iowa Park resident for 57 years, was born February 16, 1930 in Electra, Texas to Emmett B. and Mayme (Lowe) Robinson. She married Robert T. Robinson on December 13, 1951 in Electra. Joan worked as church secretary at the First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park for 26 years, and was a member until her death. She was a homemaker who enjoyed puzzles, square dancing, and cooking. She was loved and respected by her church family. She loved her family and her God dearly. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her loving family, daughter Vickye, granddaughter, Rachel, and great granddaughter, Shayne.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Reid Robinson.

Surviving relatives include her daughter, Vickye Hollingsworth and husband, Lyndol; granddaughter, Rachel Hollingsworth; great granddaughter, Shayne Richards, all of Azle, Texas; sister, Linda Price of Electra; brother, Robin Robinson and wife, Connie of Iowa Park; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to be made to the or to the First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park. Condolences may be made at www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 12, 2019
