Joan Ware Engelman
Wichita Falls - Our beautiful and vivacious Joanie met her Savior Jesus Christ on June 7, 2020. Joan Ware Engelman was born October 7, 1936, to Neita and Bryan Ware and raised in Crane, Texas. She attended the University of Texas at Austin on an academic scholarship and graduated in 1958 as a member of both Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Lambda Delta. Joan was also Miss Petroleum Engineer and a Texas Sweetheart.
While at Texas, Joanie met the love of her life and co-pilot, Charles Engelman. She often said that her life was not complete until she met Charlie, and he repeatedly said the same. They married in December 1958 and moved to Wichita Falls.
Joanie taught school for several years before becoming a full-time mom. She was fully involved and enjoyed raising their two daughters, Kathy and Cindy. Joanie was also active in her community as a member of the Junior League, Senior-Junior Forum, and Petroleum Engineers wives. She served on the symphony and Children's Aid boards and the Grand Jury. She loved Grace Church and her various bible studies.
Joan and Charlie shared 57 happy years full of travel, adventure and time with family. Their marriage and devotion to each other was an inspiration to her children and grandchildren. She loved her family more than anything in the world. She was known as "JoJo" to her five grandkids and three great grandkids. She felt it was important to live by example and guided her children and grandchildren accordingly.
When she was not with her family, she enjoyed art classes, painting, and the joy they brought others.
Joanie's contagious and fun-spirited personality drew everyone towards her. She was the glue and firecracker of all family gatherings. From weekends at Possum Kingdom lake to trips to Mexico and Colorado, her famous line was, "Is everybody happy?!" Once she lost her precious Charlie, her focus shifted to spending more time with her fabulous friends that she so depended on.
Joanie was a steadfast and faithful Christian. Her faith in Jesus and confidence in His plan kept her fiercely strong despite life's challenges. It provided her purpose to share His word and live a life exemplifying Him. She was an encouragement and a rock to all of us.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy McKenzie and Cindy Fowler and their husbands, Wes McKenzie and Edward Fowler; her grandchildren, Katelyn Powers, Megan Miller, Charlie McKenzie, and Callie and Chad Fowler; their spouses, Harrison Powers, Paul Miller and Morgan McKenzie, and great grandchildren, Henry and Madeleine Powers and Wells Miller.
Joanie's celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 13th at 2:00 at Grace Church Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, Joanie had requested donations to Grace Church of Wichita Falls.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Wichita Falls - Our beautiful and vivacious Joanie met her Savior Jesus Christ on June 7, 2020. Joan Ware Engelman was born October 7, 1936, to Neita and Bryan Ware and raised in Crane, Texas. She attended the University of Texas at Austin on an academic scholarship and graduated in 1958 as a member of both Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Lambda Delta. Joan was also Miss Petroleum Engineer and a Texas Sweetheart.
While at Texas, Joanie met the love of her life and co-pilot, Charles Engelman. She often said that her life was not complete until she met Charlie, and he repeatedly said the same. They married in December 1958 and moved to Wichita Falls.
Joanie taught school for several years before becoming a full-time mom. She was fully involved and enjoyed raising their two daughters, Kathy and Cindy. Joanie was also active in her community as a member of the Junior League, Senior-Junior Forum, and Petroleum Engineers wives. She served on the symphony and Children's Aid boards and the Grand Jury. She loved Grace Church and her various bible studies.
Joan and Charlie shared 57 happy years full of travel, adventure and time with family. Their marriage and devotion to each other was an inspiration to her children and grandchildren. She loved her family more than anything in the world. She was known as "JoJo" to her five grandkids and three great grandkids. She felt it was important to live by example and guided her children and grandchildren accordingly.
When she was not with her family, she enjoyed art classes, painting, and the joy they brought others.
Joanie's contagious and fun-spirited personality drew everyone towards her. She was the glue and firecracker of all family gatherings. From weekends at Possum Kingdom lake to trips to Mexico and Colorado, her famous line was, "Is everybody happy?!" Once she lost her precious Charlie, her focus shifted to spending more time with her fabulous friends that she so depended on.
Joanie was a steadfast and faithful Christian. Her faith in Jesus and confidence in His plan kept her fiercely strong despite life's challenges. It provided her purpose to share His word and live a life exemplifying Him. She was an encouragement and a rock to all of us.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy McKenzie and Cindy Fowler and their husbands, Wes McKenzie and Edward Fowler; her grandchildren, Katelyn Powers, Megan Miller, Charlie McKenzie, and Callie and Chad Fowler; their spouses, Harrison Powers, Paul Miller and Morgan McKenzie, and great grandchildren, Henry and Madeleine Powers and Wells Miller.
Joanie's celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 13th at 2:00 at Grace Church Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, Joanie had requested donations to Grace Church of Wichita Falls.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.