Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
(940) 592-4151
JoAnn Johnston


1935 - 2019
JoAnn Johnston Obituary
JoAnn Johnston

Iowa Park - JoAnn Johnston, 83, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Per JoAnn's request, no services will be held. If you would like to honor JoAnn's memory, please donate to the local No Kill Shelter in your area. Arrangements are under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park.

JoAnn is now reunited with her husband, Perry and her son, Roger. She is now happily painting and gardening in Heaven.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 5, 2019
