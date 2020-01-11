|
Joann Marceline Riddle
Wichita Falls - Joann Marceline Riddle, 91, of Wichita Falls went to her eternal reward on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
A rosary and vigil will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14th at Lunn's. Funeral mass services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Jonathan Demma officiating. Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Randlett, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Joann was born on January 6, 1929, in Highland Park, Michigan, to the late Ruben and Ida (Daughtery) Jones. She graduated from Royal Oak High School and Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing with an R.N. degree. Joann worked as a nurse in many places including Santa Monica Hospital, General Motors in Detroit, Bethania Hospital, Wichita General Hospital and Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Upon her retirement, Joann became a Hospice volunteer. She was a loving wife and mother, forever concerned for the faith and well-being of her family. She was always caught with a ball of yarn and knitting needles, making beautiful afghans and baby blankets. Joann gave them to anyone she knew of who was expecting a new life, especially her grandchildren. Joann will be tremendously missed by all who knew her. Her deep faith helped carry her through any of her life's challenges.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Riddle; son Skip Riddle; son-in-law Thomas Kelty; and grandson, Jeremy Kidd.
She is survived by sons, Mark McCarthy and wife, Louise; Craig McCarthy and wife Karen; Barry McCarthy and wife Lisa; and Jeffrey McCarthy and wife Teresa; daughters, Marilyn Kelty; Sharon Gilmore and husband, Jack; and Terri McDonald and husband, Ricky, all of Wichita Falls; also a very special sister Carol Burke of North Carolina; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two nephews; and one niece.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church,1501 Ninth Street, Wichita Falls ,TX 76301.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020