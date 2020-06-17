Joann Smith
Joann Smith

Wichita Falls - Joann Smith,80, passed away peacefully in her home on June 13, 2020. There will be a visitation held at Hampton Vaughan Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4 to 6 PM.

Joann was born on June 13, 1940 in Genoa, Nebraska to Daniel & Mildred Ditter. She married the love of her life, Larry Smith in Wichita Falls in 1980. Joann will return to her final resting place in Genoa, Nebraska along with her deceased husband, Larry.

During her life, Joann enjoyed crafting, gardening, spending time out on the boat, and her family. She was a proud mother of four children and a very proud grandmother. Her family was everything to her.

Joann is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel & Mildred Ditter and her husband, Larry Smith.

She is survived by her four children, James Miller & wife Rhonda; Tonya Behne & husband Charlie, Frank Miller & wife Barbie; Tammy Rohde. She is also survived by her sister, Darlene Whitlow Pearson; 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all of her friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls.






Published in Times Record News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
