Joe Bridwell Hood
Wichita Falls - Wichita Falls - Joe Bridwell Hood, Sr., 80, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away Sunday, September 27th, 2020.
Joe was born November 30, 1939, in Wichita Falls, Texas to Josephine Bridwell and J.F. Hood, Sr., making him the eldest grandchild of J.S. Bridwell. Joe was a 1956 graduate of Kemper Military School in Boonville, Missouri and a proud member of the 1957 class of Wichita Falls High School. Following high school, Joe attended Texas Tech University, and Midwestern State University. While at MSU, Joe was a founding brother of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity chapter at MSU.
Joe became active in the north Texas oil & gas industry in the late 1960's, and continued in some capacity to the present day. Business ventures over the years were many, but three that always held a special place with Joe were Precious Metals, Inc (silver reclamation)., Mesquite Drilling Inc. (Oil & Gas), and Mill Iron Lofts (homing pigeon racing-breeding).
Joe had many interests over the years, but a few were set in stone. Dove, quail, duck and geese hunting on the Bridwell ranches was enjoyed since his youth. University of Texas football took precedence every fall, known to all close to him. Playing golf with his foursomes on Thursdays and Saturdays were sacred. Joe's 50 year hobby of pigeon racing/breeding culminated with Mill Iron Lofts. His passion for fast cars, street rods and classic cars began while he was in high school, and literally remained until his final days.
Joe was a financial supporter of Midwestern State University, focusing on the Dalquest Desert Research Station. Support of the athletic programs at the University of Texas always included football, but also included the Texas Tennis Center on the Austin campus. Other passions were the North Texas Boys Scouts and the Boys/Girls Club of Wichita Falls, where he spent well over a decade coaching youth football, basketball and soccer.
Joe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna (Metcalf) Hood; Sons, Joe B Hood, Jr. (Brid) of Bryan, Texas; Paul C. Hood of Grand Junction, CO; Mark A Hood (wife Luelen) of Wichita Falls; Granddaughters Tara J Hood, Bryan, Texas; Margaret M Hood (Garet) of Austin, Texas; Ashby V Hood, Lubbock, Texas; Claire T Hood and Lucy B Hood, Wichita Falls, Texas. Brother Frank Hood, Jr.(Sunny), Arlington, Texas; Sisters Sharon Walker, Kandy Kendall; First cousins Bonnie Whiteis, Austin, Texas; Alison Dehan, Austin, Texas.
The family will hold a private ceremony at future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Joe to the Boys/Girls Club of Wichita Falls, Hospice of Wichita Falls, or to the charity of your choice
