Joe Davis McGrew
Wichita Falls - Joe Davis (JD) McGrew, 85, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Wichita Falls.
Services will be at 12 Noon, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Visitation and wake will be from 5-7 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be Monday at 1 PM, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Joe was born on September 18, 1935 in Ellis County, Texas to James and Feggie Jenkins McGrew. He married Rosie Green on September 8, 1957 in Wichita Falls. Joe was a Maintenance Mechanic for the Wichita Falls Housing Authority for 28 years and was a faithful member and Deacon of Christ Gospel Church of Wichita Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter: Joyce McGrew; and 4 sisters: Addie Reed, Teenie Eggins, Earnestine Willis, and Ruby Mae Martin.
Survivors include his wife: Rosie McGrew of Wichita Falls; children: Steven McGrew and wife Valarie; Glen McGrew, all of California; Michael McGrew, Sr. of Wichita Falls; and Teresa Smith and husband Tim of Harker Heights, Texas; grandchildren: Jasmine Gattison, Treon Bradford, Allen McGrew, Derrick McGrew, Shawn McGrew, Michael McGrew, K. T. Wilson, Alisha McGrew, Michael McGrew, Jr, Timothy Smith, Jr., and Taylor Smith; several brothers and sisters in law; several nieces, nephews; and several great-grandchildren.
