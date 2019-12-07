Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Joe Eakin Obituary
Henrietta - On Friday, December 6th, 2019, Joe Gardner Eakin went home to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ. Joe was born in Walters, Oklahoma, on February 11, 1935, to Edgar Earl and Elsie Stump Eakin.

As a young man, Joe volunteered in the Texas National Guard. He spent his working years as a car parts salesman and in trailer sales. He loved all cars, especially sports cars, and loved watching car races.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Elsie Lorene Phillips, Lois Aleen Noyes, and Eunice L. Eakin; two brothers, Edgar Earl Eakin, Jr., and Guy Douglas Eakin; and one son, Rueben Joe Eakin.

Survivors are his granddaughter, Emily Eakin from Keene, New Hampshire, and many nieces and nephews.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Parkinson's Research.

Per Joe's request, there will be no memorial service. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Wichita Falls for their care of their Uncle Joe, and especially to Dr. Robert Parkey, Misty, Paula, Shelly, Darren, Karen, Emily, Irma, and Stormie.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
