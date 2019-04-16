|
|
Joe Eddie Fowler
Burkburnett - Joe Eddie Fowler passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at age 95.
Joe was born on September 3, 1923 to Henry and Molly Fowler in Ennis, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, Velma; his children, Kurt Fowler, and Ange Rose and husband Shane; two step-children, Luke Grant, III and wife Karla, and Krista Northcut and husband Jay; grandchildren, Jamie Sappington, Nacole La Rose, and Joshua Garcia; step-grandchildren, Claire Grant, Madeline Grant, and Grant Northcut; and several great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Joe graduated from Sudan High School in 1942, and attended Texas Tech for one year before proudly serving his county in the United States Army Air Corp for three years during WWII. After returning from the war, he graduated from North Texas College in Denton, and went on to teach school at Pampa High School for three years. Joe came to work at Sheppard Air Force Base for the next 32 years. He was in the first Guided Missile Dept. at SAFB, and finished his career as a GS12 Training Specialist.
Joe was a member of First Baptist Church in Burkburnett for 60 years and served in many capacities in the church.
In honor of Joe, a Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Rev. Bill Liggett, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, Properties Fund, P.O. Box 355, Burkburnett, TX 76354.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 16, 2019