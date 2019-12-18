Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Joe Elliott Freeman Obituary
Joe Elliott Freeman

San Angelo - Joe Elliott Freeman passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16th in San Angelo, TX. He was born on September 25, 1933 to Jessie Blancett Freeman and Trim Freeman in Dean Dale, TX. He was Presbyterian by faith. He married Arveta Bane on February 5, 1957 in Aztec, NM. Joe attended schools in the Dean Dale TX and Wichita Falls TX area. After school, he was employed by Doug Johnson for many years. He retired later with Ingersol Rand. Joe traveled to many countries and all over the US.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, George. He is survived by his wife Arveta Freeman, of San Angelo; his children Peggy Whilhite and husband Russell of Pattison TX, Ricky Freeman and wife Leasa of Midland TX, DeAnn Morgan and husband Doby of San Angelo TX and Joe Freeman Jr. and wife Jeanice of Wink, TX; 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Freeman of Gering, NB and his sister-in- law, Ina Marie Baughman and husband Ben of Montacello, UT. In addition, Joe is also survived by several cousins.

Joe was a hardworking man and loved by all who knew him.

The Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, December 21st at 2PM at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls, TX.

Family and friends may share condolences and sign the

online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
