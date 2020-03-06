|
Joe Jenkins
Seymour - Joe Jenkins, 67 of Seymour passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Seymour.
Services will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church with Benny Archer officiating. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.
Joe was born July 15, 1952 in Seymour to Boyd and Iris Tankersley Jenkins. He was a 1970 graduate of Seymour High School and married his high school sweetheart, Debbie Wilson on August 6, 1971 in Seymour. Joe owned Joe Jenkins Insurance Agency and Double J. Outfitters but his love was farming and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd Jenkins and Iris Jenkins Fojtik; 2 brothers, Glyndal Boyd Jenkins and Roy Jenkins and a sister, Judy Jenkins Hanks.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Jenkins of Seymour; a son, Jody Jenkins of Wichita Falls; a daughter, Jennifer Byers and husband, Brett of Haslet and 4 grandchildren, Jesse Owens, Kaylie Owens, Macey Owens and Braxton Byers.
Visitation will be from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.
