Joe John Hoehn



Longtime Nocona resident, Joe John (Jack) Hoehn, age 95, passed away at the home of his daughter in Weatherford on May 23, 2020 after a brief illness.



Jack was born October 9, 1924 in Burkburnet, Texas, the fifth of six children, to Albert T and Bertha Donnelly Hoehn. He was educated in the Muenster school system, graduating from Muenster High School in 1942. During World War II, he served in the United States Army Air Force (May 1943 to Feb 1946). Then following the war, attended Cooke County Junior College and the University of Oklahoma.



Jack married Jeanne Carpenter on July 18, 1946 in Greenville, Tx.



He was employed by Texaco, Inc. from 1948 until his retirement in 1989, working in the North Texas oil fields.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Albert Hoehn, Clarence (Bud) Hoehn, William Hoehn; sisters Aileen Cler and Jane Hoehn; daughter Terri Hoehn.



He is survived by his wife of almost 74 years, daughters Sheila Butler of Weatherford and Janie Leann Roach of Graham, as well as seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jack donated his body to the University of North Texas Health Science Center through the Willed Body Program. A family service will be held at a later time.









