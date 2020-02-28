|
|
Joe K. Stults, age 88, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Earl W. Crawford House of Hope in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Archer City with Pastor Mikey Pesqueda and David Rater officiating. Private family interment will be before the service under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.
Joe was born May 26, 1931 in Weatherford, Texas to the late Jim and Ophelia Stults.
During the Korean War, Joe proudly served his country as a military policeman in the United States Air Force.
Joe married the love of his life, Shirley Elizabeth Lea, on April 5, 1953 in Portales, New Mexico.
Joe spent many years in the publishing industry. First, in Bowie, Texas then as owner, publisher and editor of the Archer County News from 1960 to 1975. After selling the newspaper, Joe became a full time rancher. He raised cattle in Archer County until his retirement in 2018.
Joe was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason in Archer City, Wichita Falls, and Lubbock, Texas. He served on the Archer City School Board for seven years and was a member of the Texas Press Association. He was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; son, Steve and daughter-in-law, Melissa all of Archer County; one grandson, Matthew Stults and wife, Mary of San Antonio, Texas; one granddaughter, Jamie Krenek and husband, Matthew of Blanco, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Abigail and Joseph Stults of San Antonio and Hannah and Andrew Krenek of Blanco.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dan, Luke and Nathan Haile.
Joe was also preceded in death by his son, Jerry DeWayne Stults on May 29, 1983; four brothers and one sister.
The family suggests memorial to the Earl W. Crawford House of Hope, 4600 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76308, the Archer Service Center, P.O. Box 578, Archer City, Texas 76351, the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 367, Archer City, Texas 76351 or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020