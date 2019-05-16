|
|
Joe Lynn Alvey
Burkburnett - Joe Lynn Alvey, 90, of Burkburnett passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Funeral Home with Brother Joe Coombs, officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Joe was born August 8, 1928 to Velzie and Elsie (Offutt) Alvey in Munday, Texas. He married the love of his life, Paula Beeson in 1956 in Electra, Texas. Joe proudly served during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army. Also, he served for fifteen years in the National Guard and was Honorably discharged with the rank of 2nd Lt. Joe worked for many years for Staley Oil as an oil field superintendent. He previously held the position of Post Commander of American Legion Post 264 in Burkburnett, and he will be missed by many family and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Paula Alvey; three daughters, Dede Logan and husband, Rocky of Grandfield, Oklahoma, Kay Pittman and husband, Dale of Horseshoe Bay, Texas and Tiffany Herring; sister, Shirlee Owen both of Burkburnett; seven grandchildren, Jody Logan, Jamie Logan, Justen Pittman and wife, Renee, Alyssa Arnold, Tristen Herring, Jacob Herring and wife, Barrie, and Joshua Herring; five great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; nephew, Tracy Cissell; and niece, Leah Lewis.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or P.E.T.S 500 Wichita St. Wichita Falls, Texas 76306.
Published in The Times Record News on May 16, 2019