Joe M. Chavez
Wichita Falls - Joe Martinez Chavez, 87, of Wichita Falls passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.
A Rosary and Vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with a visitation to follow. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Raul Martinez Lopez officiant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Joe was born on November 7, 1931 in Munday, Texas to the late Andrew and Antonia (Martinez) Chavez. He married Angelita "Angie" Chavez in 1951, and the couple were married for fifty eight years until her passing in 2009. Joe worked for many years for Swanner Properties. He enjoyed playing baseball in the adult league for twenty years. He coached the Wichita Falls Panthers baseball team for twenty years as well. Joe loved the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, and University of Texas Longhorns. Joe is remembered as a loving husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather. Joe was always there for everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers Tim, Barney, and Mike Chavez; and sisters Stella Chavez, Priscilla Alcala, and Julia Broyles.
Joe is survived.by children Lupe Garcia and husband Manuel of Wichita Falls, Tina Cortez and husband Pete of McKinney, Joe C. Chavez and wife Shirley of Fort Worth, Johnny Ray Chavez and wife Dora of Wichita Falls, Jerry Chavez and wife Delynn of Wichita Falls, and Linda Hipol and husband Randy of Greenville; fifteen grandchildren; twenty three great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; brothers Pete Chavez and wife Frances of Wichita Falls, and Tony Chavez and wife Anne of Albert Lea, Minnesota; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 7 to May 8, 2019