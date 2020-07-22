Joe Mendez, Jr. "Junee"
Wichita Falls - Joe Mendez, Jr. "Junee", 85, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 6:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor Denilson Reis, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Joe and Lucy (Avila) Mendez, Joe was born on January 14, 1935 in Wichita Falls, Texas. On October 17, 1953, he married Ellen Gonzalez. Joe worked for Mills Motor Co. for 36 years until retiring. He was an avid Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan, and enjoyed going fishing.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Angelica Gill and Gloria Contreras; and his granddaughter, Donna Baca.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ellen Mendez; his children, Theresa Morales and husband Fernando, Mary Gonzalez and husband Fernando, Bobby Mendez and wife Maxine, and Sammy Mendez and Feliza Flores; his sister, Beatrice Alaniz; his grandchildren, Bryan Nino, Patrick Chavez, David Nino, Christal Bradford, Cory Chavez, Jo Mendez, Cody Mendez, Sean Mendez, Anita Baca, and Tony Baca; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Hospice of Wichita Falls for all their love and care given to Joe.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com