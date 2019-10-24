|
Joel Holmes
Fort Worth - Joel Holmes was born August 3, 1949 in Athens, Texas
He attended schools in Wichita Falls and graduated from Booker T. Washington in 1967, where he was a member of the band. After his graduation he moved to Fort Worth and remained there for over fifty-two years. At the time of his death he was living in Wichita Falls.
Joel was preceded in death by his biological parents, his father; Wesley M. Holmes, Sr., his special mother; Evelyn Holmes, his brother; Danny Holmes, nephew; Douglas Bryant and niece; Ronetta Holmes.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife; LouVenia, his daughters; Wilhemia, Dihan, Christina (Sedrick), his sons; Tony, Kevan (Debra), Joel Dwayne "JD" all of Fort Worth. His brothers; Wesley, Jr. (Yolanda), Ronnie (Enez), Tony (Jeannine), Tory and Kory. His sisters; Lunelda, Sharon (Richard), Kimberly (Rodney) and Pamela, 19 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services: 2 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019, The Old Path Community Church, Pastor Wesley Holmes, Jr.,Eulogist.
Professional Care By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019