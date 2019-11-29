|
John "Johnny" Anthony Coronado, Jr.
Wichita Falls - John "Johnny" Anthony Coronado, Jr, 46, of Wichita Falls, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019.
A Christian Wake service will be held at 6:00 p.m. followed by a family visitation until 8 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Deacon Anastasio Perez, officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
John was born on November 29, 1972 in Wichita Falls, Texas to John A. Coronado Sr. and Linda S. Coronado. He graduated from Rider High School in 1991 and has lived in Wichita Falls his whole life. He was a dedicated DJ, starting at the very young age of 14. His passion for music was more than just a hobby, it was his life. John loved spending time with his family when he wasn't DJ'ing. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and loved to barbecue for his friends and family on Sundays. John loved to dance and was a fun spirited and loving person with a giving heart. He will truly be missed.
He is survived by his parents, John A. Coronado Sr. and Linda S. Coronado; his brother, Erik Coronado and wife Jennifer and their children, Lauren Kingston and Casen Coronado; his sister, Alicia Morris and husband Tanner and their son, Weston Morris; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
