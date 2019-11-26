|
|
John Barbour
Dallas - On Saturday, November 23, 2019, John Barbour, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 69 in Dallas, TX. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Pastor Chad Stubblefield officiating. Burial will follow the service in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The family will be at the funeral home Friday evening, November 29, 2019 from 6-7 PM, for visitation.
John was born on May 13, 1950 in Wichita Falls, TX to John Buchanan and Connie Jo Barbour. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School before obtaining a Bachelors of Business Administration degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1972. John carried on the family legacy and worked in the trucking industry.
John is survived by his wife of 27 years, Rosemary, of Dallas, Texas, his sisters Ann Cates and Connie Fritzch, his three children, Ben of Richmond, Virginia, Greg of Midland, Texas and Sarah Jane of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and his five grandsons.
John had a passion for life and was known for his ability to make any situation fun. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, and watching football. He brightened the lives of all those who knew him, and he will be dearly missed.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019