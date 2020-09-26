1/1
John Carlos Castro
1968 - 2020
John Carlos Castro

Wichita Falls - John Carlos Castro, 52, of Wichita Falls, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020.

A Rosary and Vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. followed by a family visitation until 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Raul Martinez Lopez, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

A son of the late Mario Trinidad Castro and Beatrice Barron Castro, John was born on July 23, 1968 in Wichita Falls, Texas. On October 9, 1989 he married the love of his life, Maria E. Rodriguez. He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. John worked for GCA at Howmet for many years. He enjoyed traveling, watching the Dallas Cowboys, playing the lottery, and eating his wife's delicious homecooked meals, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. His passion in life was being a protector over his family, and was always there to help those in need.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Mario Castro, Jr., Patty Pando, and Teresa Castro.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Maria Castro; his children, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Nicholas Castro, Sandra Castro, and Veronica Castro; his grandchildren, Bruno Villegas, and Mason Nash; his siblings, Danny Castro, Gilbert Castro, Rudy Castro, George Castro, and Vanessio "Benny" Castro; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
