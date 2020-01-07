|
|
John Castro
Burkburnett - John F. Castro, 70, of Burkburnett, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.
A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. followed by a visitation until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Burkburnett with Rev. Khoi Tran, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
John was born on October 8, 1949 in Branzito, New Mexico to Jose Castro and Dolores Castro. On March 1, 1968, he married Rosalinda Jaquez Campos in Las Vegas, Nevada. John retired from the Texas Department of Corrections where he worked as a Correctional Officer for 20 years. He enjoyed playing softball as well as coaching men and women's softball teams for over 20 years, reading, and playing Scrabble and horseshoes. His true passion in life was his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Castro; his step-father, Bud "Kermit" Peterson; his brother, Rey Castro; and his sisters, Bertha Covarrubias and Sylvia Kelly.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Rosie Castro of Burkburnett; his daughters, Vaughnie Reed Baker and husband Rocky of Burkburnett, Lanette Rene Castro of Burkburnett, Angelique Roselle Sherman and husband George of Wichita Falls, and Ereina Adelle Castro of Selma; his grandson, Cameron Vaughn Castro and wife Amanda of Wichita Falls; his mother, Dolores Peterson of Burkburnett; his grandchildren, Vincent, Joshua, and Kennon Reed, Paige Baker, Ross Castro, Aaron and Deyshn Lambert, and Jessalyn Castro; his great-grandchildren, Adrian, Kenleigh, Sebastian, Melinda, Carter, Malachi, Jericho, Eden, and Addison Grace; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of John to the ALS Assoc. of Texas (alstexas.org)
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020