Services
White Family Funeral Home
1418 Highway 59 N
Bowie, TX 76230
(940) 872-9993
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Family Funeral Home
1418 Highway 59 N
Bowie, TX 76230
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Bowie
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gossett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Charles Gossett


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Charles Gossett Obituary
John Charles Gossett

Bowie, TX

John Charles Gossett, 68, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastor Tommy John Mayo officiating.

Burial will follow at Newport Cemetery in Newport, TX.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

John was born October 28, 1950 in Seagraves, TX to J.C. & Lilian (Riddle) Gossett. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1969 & attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. On June 24, 1969 John married Linda Roberts in Bowie, TX.

John had a lifelong career in the oilfield for 45 years, specializing as an oilfield consultant for 20 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing or four wheeling and trips to the mountains in Pitkin, CO. John loved music and played the bass fiddle, he performed locally with the Honeytones Band.

He is preceded in death by his father J.C. Gossett.

John is survived by his wife Linda Gossett of Bowie; children Cherrisa Gossett, John Charles Gossett II and William Gossett, all of Bowie; mother Lillian Gossett Priddy of Bowie; grandchildren Cherrina Gossett Miller and husband Jeffery, and Rylie, Kaylie, Sloan and Sage Gossett; great-grandchild Adrien Thorn; sister Carol Scrogum of Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire memorials can be made in honor of John to the Vashti Community Center at 2100 Sandy Lane. Bellevue, TX 76228.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.