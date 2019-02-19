|
John Charles Gossett
Bowie, TX
John Charles Gossett, 68, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 in Bowie, TX.
Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastor Tommy John Mayo officiating.
Burial will follow at Newport Cemetery in Newport, TX.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
John was born October 28, 1950 in Seagraves, TX to J.C. & Lilian (Riddle) Gossett. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1969 & attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. On June 24, 1969 John married Linda Roberts in Bowie, TX.
John had a lifelong career in the oilfield for 45 years, specializing as an oilfield consultant for 20 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing or four wheeling and trips to the mountains in Pitkin, CO. John loved music and played the bass fiddle, he performed locally with the Honeytones Band.
He is preceded in death by his father J.C. Gossett.
John is survived by his wife Linda Gossett of Bowie; children Cherrisa Gossett, John Charles Gossett II and William Gossett, all of Bowie; mother Lillian Gossett Priddy of Bowie; grandchildren Cherrina Gossett Miller and husband Jeffery, and Rylie, Kaylie, Sloan and Sage Gossett; great-grandchild Adrien Thorn; sister Carol Scrogum of Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Should friends desire memorials can be made in honor of John to the Vashti Community Center at 2100 Sandy Lane. Bellevue, TX 76228.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 19, 2019