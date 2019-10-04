|
John Cummings
Iowa Park - John Clifton Cummings, 86, of Iowa Park went to Heaven on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Iowa Park with Rev. Glen Pearce, and Rev. Ken Flowers, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery with Air Force honors, under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Mr. Cummings was born on December 26, 1932 in Cooper, TX to Henry Edward Cummings and Ora Mae (Glover) Cummings. Soon after graduating high school, he enlisted in active service in the U. S. Air Force, later serving in the Air Force Reserve and also the U. S. Army Reserve. John married Ruby Knowles on December 20, 1952 in Borger, TX. They were residents of Iowa Park since 1965 and it was there they became faithful members of First Baptist Church of Iowa Park. John served the church in the Children's Bus Ministry and the Builders for Christ.
Mr. Cummings was an aircraft maintenance instructor at Sheppard Air Force Base, retiring in 1985. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Cummings was preceded in death by his wife Ruby; his parents; a son, Roger F. Cummings; and a great-grandson, Paul Brady. Surviving are a son, Clifton R. Cummings and wife Pamela of Missouri City, TX; daughter, Patricia Costello and husband Brad of Iowa Park, TX; grandchildren, Joy Cummings Lindgren and husband Lt. Colonel Andrew Lindgren, Zachary Cummings, Jessica Brady and husband James and Shannon Huffman and husband Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Abigail Lindgren, Matthew Brady, Melissa Brady, Kristen Brady, Ruby Brady, Isabella Brady and Shelby McCaffity.
John's family extends special thanks to all of his caregivers at Sheridan Medical Lodge, Iowa Park Health Care Center and Beyond Faith Hospice. Also, a very special thanks to No Place Like Home and Mona Dyer; to the members of the Friendly Door Senior Citizens Center and Chaplain Bobby Dean.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to First Baptist Church of Iowa Park Mission Fund, 300 N. Yosemite St., Iowa Park, TX 76367 or to the Friendly Door Senior Citizens Center, 810 N. 3rd St., Iowa Park, TX 76367.
Condolences may be sent to the family be visiting www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 4, 2019