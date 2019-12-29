|
|
John Curtis Tomlinson
Olney - On Sunday, December 29, 2019, John Curtis Tomlinson passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family at the age of 71. John was born on May 15, 1948 in Olney, Texas to Wilburn and Trixie (Parsons) Tomlinson. He married Kim Larimore on April 15, 1989 in Newcastle, Texas.
John is survived by his wife, Kim Tomlinson of Olney; two daughters, Amy Dennis (Allen) of Oklahoma City and Jenny Findley (Brian) of Lubbock; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Lunn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Olney with John Swedlund, officiating, assisted by Kent Crocket and Chad Edgington. Interment will follow in the Newcastle Cemetery under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.
Memorials may be made to Rathgeber Hospitality House, 1615 12th Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301, First Baptist Church Olney, P.O. Box 734, Olney, Texas 76374, or to .
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019