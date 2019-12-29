Services
Lunn Funeral Home Chapel
300 South Avenue M
Olney, TX 76374
(940) 564-5533
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lunn Funeral Home Chapel
300 South Avenue M
Olney, TX 76374
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Olney, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Curtis Tomlinson


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Curtis Tomlinson Obituary
John Curtis Tomlinson

Olney - On Sunday, December 29, 2019, John Curtis Tomlinson passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family at the age of 71. John was born on May 15, 1948 in Olney, Texas to Wilburn and Trixie (Parsons) Tomlinson. He married Kim Larimore on April 15, 1989 in Newcastle, Texas.

John is survived by his wife, Kim Tomlinson of Olney; two daughters, Amy Dennis (Allen) of Oklahoma City and Jenny Findley (Brian) of Lubbock; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Lunn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Olney with John Swedlund, officiating, assisted by Kent Crocket and Chad Edgington. Interment will follow in the Newcastle Cemetery under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.

Memorials may be made to Rathgeber Hospitality House, 1615 12th Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301, First Baptist Church Olney, P.O. Box 734, Olney, Texas 76374, or to .
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -