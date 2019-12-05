|
|
John David Hale
Haslet - John David Hale, age 72, of Haslet, Texas passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 in La Mesa, California.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Archer City Cemetery. One last party for David will start at 12:00 p.m. at the Royal Theater in Archer City. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.
David was born June 11, 1947 in Wichita Falls. He graduated from Wichita Falls Rider High School in 1965.
David married Leah Crafton in 1995 in Wichita Falls.
He worked in several occupations during his life, including: Ranching, Automotive, Roofing and Transport.
David's favorite hobby was working with Racing Pigeons.
Survivors include his children, Tommy of Dallas and Mark and wife, Ashley of Frisco; sister, Leslie Kajs of Wylie; sister Sue Siebens of Midland; four grandchildren, Thomas, August, Luke and Henry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary Lois DeMoss Hale; and his wife, Leah.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Scholarship fund at Texas Center Ladies Auxiliary http://www.txcenter.org/ladies_auxiliary.html )
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019