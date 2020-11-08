1/1
John Earnest Guice
{ "" }
John Earnest Guice

Wichita Falls - John Earnest Guice, 83, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.

The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11th at Faith Baptist Church, Wichita Falls, with Rev. Bill Skaggs officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery in Jacksboro, Texas, under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.

The youngest son of the late Dove Lena (Brown) and John Olan Guice, John was born on March 2, 1937, in Archer County, Texas. On April 11, 1963, John was united in marriage to Sherry Jo Hatfield in Jacksboro, Texas. Together John and Sherry raised two children: Jeff and Tracie. Much of John's life revolved around his relationships with his children, grandchildren, and siblings.

John will be remembered as coach and principal at Midway ISD in Clay County, Texas. During his 44 years at Midway, his teams won multiple championships, and he touched the lives of many players and students. He was a Christian who served his Heavenly Father through Joy Baptist Church in Joy, Texas, First Baptist Church in Baird, Texas, and Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Kenneth Guice, Frances Butler, and Olan Guice.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sherry, Son Jeff and wife Kelly Guice, Daughter Tracie and husband Jim T. Cain; Grandchildren, Taylor and wife Madeleine Cain, Haley and husband Laine Melikian, Jay and wife Rachel Cain, Kayla Guice, Tessa Guice, and Allie Guice; Great Granddaughter Emery Jo Melikian; and Siblings Don Guice and Mary Fish.

Memorials may be made to the Midway Booster Club, 12142 St. Highway 148 South, Henrietta, TX 76365 or to a local church of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.






Published in Times Record News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
