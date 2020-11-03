John Economo
Wichita Falls - John Economo, 85, of Wichita Falls, was called home to the Lord on Friday October 30, 2020.
John was born September 5, 1935 in Athens, Greece to Nicholas & Maria Economou. After shortly serving in the military, he spent many years traveling and working for the Merchant Marines as an electrical and large engine engineer. Later he learned car mechanics by trade with his brothers, specializing in electrical systems and diagnostics on foreign cars. He met his loving wife, Litsa Panagiotarakos in Athens, 1967, married the following year and then immigrating to Witchita Falls in 1971.
Once abroad, he worked at Joe Mayo before opening his own shop, John's Import Garage, for many years. As he grew older after retirement, he worked for Ray Cannedy as a Security Officer primarily at Vernon College. He was loved by everyone he met. He lived a full life and was a fun-loving individual. Let us live in remembrance of his high spirits and wonderful dancing. A friend of many.
John is preceded in death by his parents Nicholas & Maria Economou; sisters Vassilia & Pepo Economou; brothers Thanasis & Dimitris Economou.
John is survived by his wife Litsa, son Themis, daughter Maria, and granddaughter Evagelia Economo all of Wichita Falls, TX; Brothers Lakis & Vasilis Economou of Greece; Sister Katerina & her husband Thanasis Moukas of Greece; Bother in-law Stravos and his wife Stella Panagiotarakos of Wichita Falls; Nephews Michael and Nick Alread and their families; Nieces Mary and Efi Panagiotarakos and their families and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
There will be a visitation from 7-8 PM, Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Wichita Falls. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
The Greek Orthodox Church was a big part of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox church, 3804 Seymour Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com