John Edd Nelson
Seymour - John Edd Nelson, 76 of Seymour passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Seymour.
Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church with Dr. David Warren officiating. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.
John Edd was born December 13, 1944 in Seymour to Bob and Lila Ruth Johnson Nelson. He was a 1962 graduate of Seymour High School and attended North Texas State on a football scholarship. He married Donnie Gay Hardin on December 19, 1964 in Vera. He worked for Braniff Airlines before moving back to Seymour in 1968. He opened Nelson Farm Service, managed the Gulf Distributorship for a while and managed the Bomarton Co op Gin for a few years. He was also the owner and operator of Nelson Fertilizer. John Edd was a member of the First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Toni Elliott.
Survivors include his wife, Donnie Gay Nelson of Seymour; 2 daughters, Jennifer and Pero Elliott and Jonna Nelson all of Seymour; a son, Jim Nelson of Seymour; 3 granddaughters, Teri, Tomi and Nicole and 6 great grandchildren, Trae, Avery, Payton, Maya, Christopher and John Ellis.
Visitation was from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020