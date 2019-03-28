|
|
John Flores Gonzales Jr.
Wichita Falls, TX
On March 24, 2019 John Flores Gonzales, Jr. left us peacefully and gained his well-earned wings in Heaven joining the Lord and a host of family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
John was born February 6, 1943 in Wichita Falls, Texas. In his 76 years, he was known to share quite a few jokes and rules in order to live life the right way, some of these include: "Always do what the Coach tells you; If it's not fattening, it's not good; If it wasn't set in the wild west, or boasted the "Lone Ranger," then the movie just wasn't worth watching;" and "A grandparent's job is to spoil them...then send them back."
John was a faithful Son, Brother, Husband, Dad and Grandfather. He was also known to most as Johnny, to us, he was Dad, Grandpa and Poppy.
John was proceeded in death by his parents, John Gonzales, Sr. and Rebecca Flores Gonzales. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Magdalena Meza Gonzales, his sons, John, and his wife, Monica. Michael, and his wife, Deborah, daughter, Danielle Story-Stinson and her husband, Joey; his Granddaughters, Erica and Kaitlyn Gonzales and Grandsons, John Barrett and Colton Story; Brothers, Ruben, Albert, Rudy and Moses, Sisters, Gloria, Elvira and Ruth. John is also survived by numerous extended family such as in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.
John graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1961 and attended Midwestern State University where he was the highest-ranking member of the ROTC while he was enrolled.
He was a loyal employee of Gibson's Discount Center, Halliburton and Certain Teed and he retired from all three.
In lieu of flowers, you may choose to make a donation to John's favorite charities: , Concerns of Police Survivors - Metroplex Chapter and .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 28, 2019