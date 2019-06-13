|
|
John Keith Harris
Wichita Falls - 01/27/1953 - 06/05/2019 John Keith Harris, 66, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Wichita Falls.
Keith was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Gillette and his father William K. Harris, Jr.
He is survived by his wife Terri Jackson; 2 step-children; Rhiannon Blankenship and Sean Blankenship and 7 grandchildren; a sister Brenda Freeman; a niece Rebekah Rice; a nephew Nathan Freeman; as well as 6 grand nephews and one grand niece.
Keith was a 1972 graduate of Hirschi High School. He served in the U S Navy aboard the USS Trenton from 1973-1977. He retired from SAFB as a Senior Aircraft Mechanic in 2016.
He has since worked as a school crossing guard at Booker T. Washington Elementary.
Keith was a member of BACA for 10 years and continued riding his motorcycle until the end. He will be missed by many.
Published in The Times Record News on June 13, 2019