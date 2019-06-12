|
|
John Kerry Miller
Olney - John Kerry Miller, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019, at Medical City in Dallas, Texas, from complications of lymphoma. Church services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 14th, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Olney with Reverend Harrell Braddock, Jr. and Mr. Kelly Mahler officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.
John was born on June 2nd, 1943, in Boone, North Carolina to the late Buna Verlee (McGuire) Miller and Ruben Alexander Miller, the fifth of eight children. He moved to New Castle, Delaware, in 1954 and graduated from William Penn High School in 1961. While in school, John met his beloved partner in life, Joan Rose Hines, of New Castle, Delaware. John and Joan were married September 5th, 1964, in Elkton, Maryland. While working through college to support his growing family, he earned a Bachelor Arts in Business from the University of Delaware in 1971. John's career brought the family to Olney, TX, in 1975 as plant manager of a newly-built manufacturing facility, Electric Hose and Rubber Co. In the early 1980's, John transitioned into private business. Along with his partner and friend of over 35 years, Mr. Allen Gameson, they acquired and built Olney Hardware and Supply Co., a general hardware and oil field supply and service store, prospering for decades in a volatile industry. John and Allen also operated several oilfield leases with production over the years. John was a member of the First United Methodist Church and served on the Olney ISD school board. A man of faith,
quiet conviction, and humility, John was steadfastly devoted to his wife of 54 years, Joan, and their 6 children, 18 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. He enjoyed family gatherings for holidays, working in his yard and flowerbeds, and especially dancing hand-in-hand with Joan.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Rose Miller, on January 20th, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his mother, Verlee Miller, in 2008; his stepfather, Joseph Prucino, his brother, Royce Miller, his sister, Arlene Ekert, and his brother, Dane Miller. He is survived by his sister, Ardna Prouse, of Delaware; his sister, Pat Ford (Jon), of Delaware; his brother, Larry Miller (Rita), of Maryland; his sister, Cheryl Barlow (Doug), of Oregon; his aunt, Lois "Mickey" Hagaman of Boone, North Carolina;
His children: John Brian Miller of Olney, Texas; Darla Rabb (Warren) of Mathis, Texas; Tonya Joan Beyer (Frank) of Fort Worth, Texas; Harry Shawn Miller, M.D. (Jocelyn) of Arlington, Texas; Johna Virginia Hogle, M.S. (Lance) of Lubbock, Texas; and Joseph Shane Miller of Lubbock, Texas; his grandchildren: Amber Underwood (Scott) of New Braunfels, Texas; Ashton Moff of Corpus Christi, Texas; Landon Hogle of Galveston, Texas; Courtney Moya of Corpus Christi, Texas; Cody Osbon of Bowie, Texas; Lee Beyer of Olney, Texas; Jordan Brattlof (Brian) of Corpus Christi, Texas; Trista Miller (Emanuel) of Wichita, Kansas; Mason Leal of Corpus Christi, Texas; Tyler Rabb of Corpus Christi, Texas; John Spencer Miller of San Antonio, Texas; Hannah Rabb of Corpus Christi, Texas; Sage Leal of Corpus Christi, Texas; Madeleine Hogle of Lubbock, Texas; Presley Leal of Corpus Christi, Texas, Kathryn Miller of Arlington, Texas; Cade Hogle of Lubbock, Texas; and Kristina Miller of Arlington, Texas; his great-grandchildren: Kadence Underwood, Kase Underwood, and Kennedy Underwood, all of New Braunfels, Texas; Nicholas Portillo of Wichita, Kansas; Lindley Hogle of San Angelo, Texas; Hayden Moya, Nash Juarez, and Hayes Sigler, all of Corpus Christi, Texas; and Eve Portillo of Wichita, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First United Methodist Church of Olney Youth Group, P.O. Box 305, Olney, Texas 76374.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on June 12, 2019