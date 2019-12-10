|
John Leslie Seipel
Wichita Falls - John Leslie Seipel, 75, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m Friday, December 13, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with with Rev. Linda Marcum, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Leslie Earl and Esther (Bailey) Seipel, John was born on March 29, 1944 in Watseka, Illinois. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during Vietnam and was stationed at numerous military bases around the world. On August 15, 1965, he married Judy Ann Rivord. In 1982, John and his family moved to Wichita Falls. John worked for Lammer's Machine Shop for many years and later retired in 2017 from Cecil's Machine Shop. John enjoyed tinkering with with cars and loved reading the newspaper cover to cover everyday. He was a hard-worker and loved his family.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Marguerite Seipel; his great-niece, Adrienne Hayes; mother and father-in-law, Clara and Merle Rivord; and three brothers-in-law, Lee Tabor, Nelson Mansini, and Alan Hoffman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Seipel; his children, Leslie Seipel, Kimberly Seipel and Christopher Walker, and Kathy Bazile; his sisters, Rhoda Nicholson, and Lenora St. Clair-Sheets and husband Gary ; his grandchildren, Courtney Francis and husband Kyle, Devon Bazile, Hunter Bazile, Ciara Bazile, and Bailey Seipel; great-granddaughter, Tenley Bazile; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Mickey Mansini, and William and Toni Benner; his loyal and faithful companion, "Snoopy"; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss him dearly.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of John to Beverly Drive UMC, 813 N. Beverly Dr., Wichita Falls, TX 76306; the (heart.org); or to the Wichita County Humane Society, 4360 Old Iowa Park Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76305.
Condolences may be sent tot the family at www.owensbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019