John Maroney, Jr.
Wichita Falls - John Maroney Jr. 94 of Wichita Falls, passed away at his residence on June 28, 2019. John was born on April 3, 1925 in Vernon, Texas to the late John Maroney Sr. and Jenny Bryant Maroney; was the oldest son of eleven children, and was preceded in death by three brothers, Don, Harold, and Mickey; and four sisters, Mary, Helen, Deannie and June.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, of 68 years, Bernice Maroney and son Kenneth Dale Maroney, and is survived by his three other children; Ricky John Maroney and wife Luanne of Joshua, Texas; Kay Daniel and husband Larry of Frisco, Texas; and Kerry Don Maroney and wife Laresa of Wichita Falls; one brother, Jimmy Kent Maroney, of Midlothian, Virginia; two sisters, Jeannine Hudson of Bedford, Texas and Sue Gales of Arlington, Texas; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
John entered the United States Navy with the Seabees, in 1943 and served his country through 1946 at which time he was honorably discharged. He then went on to attend Southern Methodist University, and in 1950, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. Following graduation, John work for the Texas Highway Department in Wichita Falls, as a Resident Engineer and the District Construction Engineer for 35 years, until his retirement in 1981.
John's passion in life was his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, spending time at the lake and traveling throughout the United States in his motor home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Fairway Baptist Church with Paul Burleson officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Ricky, Kay and Kerry are extremely grateful for the time and loving care provided by all the Hospice Caregivers and Hospice Doctors, and respectfully request in lieu of flowers, that you make a generous financial contribution, in memory of John Maroney, Jr. to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on June 30, 2019