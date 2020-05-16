|
|
John Michael Aulds, Jr.
John Michael Aulds, Jr., age 21, of Archer City, Texas tragically lost his life on May 15, 2020 in an automobile accident returning home from the University of Mississippi where he had completed his junior year pursuing a Finance Degree.
Services are pending with Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Michael was born November 1, 1998 in Wichita Falls to John Michael Aulds and Lou Anne "Pebbles" East Aulds.
Michael was a 2017 graduate of Archer City High School where he was very active in all sports and school organizations. He mowed yards since he was nine years old and was the owner of Dirty Mike and the Boys Lawn Care. While at Ole Miss, he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity where he was currently serving as Pledge Trainer for the upcoming fall semester.
Michael was a member of Colonial Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. He attended First United Methodist Church of Archer City and also Pinelake Church of Oxford, Mississippi.
Survivors include his father, John Michael "Mike" Aulds of Archer City; two sisters, Alex Aulds of Waco, and Abby Aulds of Archer City; the love of his life, Courtney Zeidner of Fort Mill, South Carolina; his grandmother, Pat Aulds Garrett of Archer City; grandfather, Van P. East, Jr. of Amory, Mississippi; aunts, Debbie O'Quinn and husband Jeff of Fort Worth, Karen Aulds of Archer City, and Kara Snow East of Wichita Falls; uncles, Chris Aulds and wife, Terry of Dallas and Van P. East, III and wife, Cathy of Brentwood, Tennessee; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lou Anne "Pebbles" Aulds on August 17, 2007; grandparents, Dorothy Maie "Dot" East and David M. Garrett; uncle, Alan East and aunt, Becky Foster Taylor.
The family suggests memorials to the Michael Aulds, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O ACISD, P.O. Box 926, Archer City, Texas 76351.
Published in The Times Record News from May 16 to May 17, 2020