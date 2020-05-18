|
|
John Michael Aulds, Jr.
Archer City - John Michael Aulds, Jr., age 21, of Archer City, Texas tragically lost his life on his mother's birthday, May 15, 2020, in an automobile accident returning home from the University of Mississippi. Michael was pursuing a Finance Degree and just completed his junior year.
A Celebration of Michael's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Archer City with Roger Deerinwater of Archer City, Rev. Mike Paschall, Pastor of Sundance United Methodist Church of Sundance, Wyoming, and Mikey Pesqueda, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Archer City, officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Michael was born November 1, 1998 in Wichita Falls to John Michael Aulds and Lou Anne "Pebbles" East Aulds.
Michael was a 2017 graduate of Archer City High School where he was very active in many sports and school organizations. He started mowing yards at the age of seven, and he alone earned enough to pay for his first truck. At the early age of twelve, he exuded his entrepreneurial spirit by starting Dirty Mike and the Boys Lawn Care and Firewood business. He shared his strong work ethic, values, and character with several young men who he proudly called "The Boys".
While at Ole Miss, he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity where he was currently serving as Pledge Trainer for the upcoming fall semester. Michael or "Dirty Mike" as many call him, lived by a standard that all men strive to reach throughout a whole lifetime, and embodied it entirely at the young age of 21. Michael was the definition of an individual, influencing and motivating those around him to be successful, and never failing to do what was right. Michael exuded himself as a teacher and leader by his very nature. He brought a positive, prominent energy to any room he was in, accompanied by a contagious laugh and persistent attitude. He was loyal, accountable, intelligent, interpersonal, and most of all, a great friend to anyone he encountered. He was a man who had excess potential to do great things in his future. We were blessed to have known him and learned from him.
He was a proud believer in Christ, and there is no doubt he is watching over us from Heaven with a huge grin across his face. Michael was a member of Colonial Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. He made a point to regularly attend First United Methodist Church of Archer City while at home and also Pinelake Church of Oxford, Mississippi while at college.
Survivors include his father, J. Michael "Mike" Aulds of Archer City; two sisters, Alex Aulds of Archer City, a graduate of Baylor University, and Abby Aulds of Archer City who is currently attending Ole Miss; the love of his life, Courtney Zeidner of Fort Mill, South Carolina, also attending Ole Miss; his grandmother, Pat Aulds Garrett of Archer City; grandfather, Van P. East, Jr. of Amory, Mississippi; aunts, Debbie O'Quinn and husband, Jeff of Fort Worth, Karen Aulds of Archer City, and Kara Snow East of Wichita Falls; uncles, Chris Aulds and wife, Terry of Dallas and Van P. East, III and wife, Cathy of Brentwood, Tennessee; many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lou Anne "Pebbles" Aulds on August 17, 2007; grandparents, R. Kenneth Aulds, David M. Garrett, and Dorothy Maie "Dot" East; uncle, Alan East and his "Aunt" Becky Foster Taylor.
The family suggests memorials to the John Michael Aulds, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O ACISD, P.O. Box 926, Archer City, Texas 76351. Furthermore, the Eta Chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity will sell Dirty Mike and the Boys t-shirts, and all profits will be donated to . For more information or to purchase, please email [email protected]
For those needing to social distance or are unable to travel to Archer City for the celebration of Michael's life, a live stream will be available on the First Baptist Church of Archer City Facebook Page.
Published in The Times Record News from May 18 to May 19, 2020