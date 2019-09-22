Services
John Michael Winston Obituary
John Michael Winston, USAF (Ret)

Durham, NH - John Michael Winston, USAF (Ret), age 79, of Griffiths Dr. died unexpectedly on September 7, 2019 at his home.

John was born on June 28, 1940 in Fort Worth, Texas, to Ernest Martin Winston and Helen Catherine (Dooley) Winston. He received his bachelor degree from Midwestern University in Texas. After a brief stint as a DJ at KTRN in TX, John joined the US Air Force on October 21,1966.

As a young boy John dreamed of flying and would sit in the back of the class drawing pictures of airplanes. This led him to a 21-year career in the Air Force ultimately retiring as Major in 1987. John had a distinguished military career and reported flying over 180 missions during the Vietnam War. He also flew recreationally, for instance taking a family vacation to visit major sites in the U.S. by plane in the late 1970s.

Although John enjoyed building things and working on his house, most of his hobbies involved motorized vehicles. At various times in his life he raced motorcycles, owned a plane, a boat, and many cars. In his late sixties, John completed a tour to the four corners of the U.S. on his Honda Goldwing, a prized possession. It was an experience he loved to talk about.

John attended St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Chapel in Ogunquit, ME.

John was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Helen Winston, and his sister, Betty Mullenix, Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Joyce "Joy" (Murdock) Winston of Durham; three daughters, Kirstie Winston of Pennsylvania, Alison Iati of New Jersey, and Jessica Winston of Idaho; and five grandchildren, Matthew, Noelle, Lucie, Adam, and Robert.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28th at 11:30 a.m. in East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton, New Jersey. The service is for family only.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Cross Roads House in Portsmouth, NH, one of John's favorite charities.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 22, 2019
