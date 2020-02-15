|
|
John Mitchell-Monroe
Killeen - John Mitchell-Monroe, age 27, of Killeen, Texas, formerly of Electra, Texas, passed away February 10, 2020 at his residence.
Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra with Rev. Clark Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
John was born on January 27, 1993 in Wichita Falls to John Glenn Monroe and Tavorsheia Jawhonk Mitchell.
John attended school in Electra and then graduated from Iowa Park High School. He was active in the JROTC, Choir and the Youth Opportunity Center and enjoyed riding horses and playing the drums. When asked how he coped with peer pressure he said, "I tell them no, I pray and I go about my business."
John was a very loving and happy young man who was always available to help anyone at anytime. He attended Southside Church of Christ, the Assembly of God and the First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.
Survivors include his mother, Tavorsheia Mitchell of Electra; his father, John Glenn Monroe of Wichita Falls; grandparents, Ira Lee Green and Mary Phillips of Electra, and Earlene Brigham and husband, Arthur of Wichita Falls; brother, Jadarrin L. Mitchell of Wichita Falls; sister, BKayla J. Mitchell of Wichita Falls; and a host of relatives.
He was preceded in by his brother, Anthony DeWayne Monroe and August 10, 2004 and his sister, Dyshymila Renea Jaqaun Reed on August 10, 2004; and step-father, Larry Reed
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020