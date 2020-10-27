1/1
John Ray Carson
John Ray Carson

Wichita Falls - John Ray Carson, 98 of Wichita Falls, Texas died on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Graveside service will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Eastview Cemetery under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Ernie Barr.

John was born Wednesday, August 30, 1922 in Iowa Park, Texas. he was the son of the late Renzo Penn Carson and Vera Elizabeth Carson. He married Mary Frances Graf on December 20, 1978 in Wichita Falls, Tx, she preceded him in death June 29, 2020. He served in the US. Navy during W.W.II in South Pacific on the USS Sam Bradford, he was a Reverse Osmosis tech. He worked for White's Auto Tire and at Certainteed in Wichita Falls, TX, He was a plus level square dancer. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.

John is survived by his daughter Mary Hogan and husband Mark of Wichita Falls, Texas, son Steven Carson and wife Melinda of Woodstock, GA., one grandson Prof. Andrew Caron of Winchester, VA. one sister Bernadine Henson and husband Roy of Dean, TX., one brother Don Carson and wife Bonnie of Iowa Park, TX. two nieces Sandy Hamilton of Burkburnett, TX., Sherry Higgins of Niceville, FL. one nephew R.D. Henson of Rising Star, TX.

Memorials can be made to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sullivanfuneralhomevernon.com




Published in Times Record News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
