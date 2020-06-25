John Rife, age 87, of Windthorst, Texas passed from this life on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his residence.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



John, the oldest of eight children, was born on November 8, 1932 in Graham, Texas to the late John and Ruby Rife.



John and Lillie May Wolf were married on April 29, 1994 in Wichita Falls, Texas.



He served in the United States Army. After his tour of duty, he traveled the United States working in a factory, at a museum and on a dairy farm which was his favorite. John was employed by the City of Windthorst at the Convenience Center for nine years.



Fishing was his favorite hobby and he loved sharing his catch with others. He also enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and table games.



John was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and served his community at many bereavement meals by running the dishwasher. John was a quiet, simple man but was loved by many.



Survivors include his wife, Lille May Rife of Windthorst; brothers, Kim Rife of Jermyn, Texas and Carl of Graham, Texas; two step-children, John Alquist and wife, Patty of Texarkana, Texas and Lynda Sutherland and husband Michael of Searry, Arkansas; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by sisters, Dorris and Phyllis and brothers, Bill, Kenneth and George.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, Texas 76389 or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.









