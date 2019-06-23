|
John Slack
Wichita Falls - John W. Slack peacefully passed from this life at his home on June 20, 2019, at age 86, with his wife Betty and son Larry at his side.
John was born on August 14, 1932, to John H. Slack and Rosa Brewer Slack, in Bridgeport, Texas. He married the love of his life, Betty Massey, on March 11, 1955, in Wichita Falls.
John retired from the City of Wichita Falls in 1994 after dedicating thirty-eight years of service as a heavy equipment operator. As a lifetime resident of Wichita Falls, John gave his time and talents over and over again as a loyal and civic-minded citizen. He was a lifetime member of the Wichita Falls Boys' Club, and donated his efforts in constructing their building. He assisted in establishing Lucy Park, placing all the stones, and assisted in the production of The Falls. John enjoyed music, and his favorites ranged from classical to southern gospel. He and Betty were long time members and supporters of the Wichita Falls Symphony. He loved the outdoors, and took great pride in assuring his lawn was always perfectly manicured. He was a fan of everything John Wayne, and was passionate in his fondness of the mountains, and spent many happy vacations with his family in Colorado and New Mexico. With all the joys he found in his intense love of living life to the fullest, the dedication and devotion to his wife and family surpassed them all; he cherished them.
John is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Doris Hedrick.
Those remaining to carry on his legacy are his wife Betty; son Larry Slack and daughter Leann Retke and her husband Don; and one grandchild Natalie Retke.
A celebration of John's life will be held on Monday, June 24th, at 9:00 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Published in The Times Record News on June 23, 2019